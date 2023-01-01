Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 673,119 shares.The stock last traded at $17.88 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on POSH. Wedbush cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Poshmark Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

Insider Transactions at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,710 shares of company stock worth $278,909 over the last three months. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Poshmark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 262,484 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 42.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,417 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 7.7% in the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

