PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Stock Down 1.5 %

PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

