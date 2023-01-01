PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Down to $34.08

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $32.78. PRA Group shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.