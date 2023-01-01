Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 272,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

