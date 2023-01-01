ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 125,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,721,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 84,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.