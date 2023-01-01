ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 125,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,721,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 393,036 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

