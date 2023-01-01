ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 104,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,067,642 shares.The stock last traded at $44.06 and had previously closed at $44.69.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, LTG Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 176,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

