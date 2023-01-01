ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.73. 1,936,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,126,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,320 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 59,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

