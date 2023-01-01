ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.73. 1,936,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,126,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
