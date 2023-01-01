ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.73. 1,936,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,126,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
