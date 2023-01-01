ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.73. 1,936,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,126,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.