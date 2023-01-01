ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.73. 1,936,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,126,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

