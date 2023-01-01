ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 2.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 245,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,042,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $303,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

