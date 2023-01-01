ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.77 and last traded at $46.60. 123,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,008,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.