Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.40. 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 995,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $536.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 208,002 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,881,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,065,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 343,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Further Reading

