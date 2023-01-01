Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Up 2.1%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.40. 950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 995,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $536.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

