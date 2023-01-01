Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

