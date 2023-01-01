Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $83,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,818 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

