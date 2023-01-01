Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 385,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 527,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$25.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

