Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Up 6.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 114,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 143,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QUIS shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$274.36 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

