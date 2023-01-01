Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) were up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 95,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 106,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Red Pine Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 6,800 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

See Also

