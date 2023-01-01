Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average is $171.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

