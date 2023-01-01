Reviewing Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) & Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A Nutra Pharma 2,860.14% -41.28% 941.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Glucose Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glucose Health and Nutra Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glucose Health and Nutra Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 33.91 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 0.00 -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Glucose Health has higher revenue and earnings than Nutra Pharma.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Nutra Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating lower back pain, migraines, neck aches, shoulder pain, cramps, and neuropathic pain, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, and pain associated with arthritis and repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, and over-the-counter pain reliever to treat chronic pain in companion animals; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product to treat pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, an over-the-counter topical pain reliever to relieve pain in horses. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases comprising human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

