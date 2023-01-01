Reviewing Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) & Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium and Nexa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lithium alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.02) -4.39 Nexa Resources $2.62 billion 0.30 $114.33 million $1.00 6.03

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -129.71% -62.11% Nexa Resources 4.51% 7.48% 2.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lithium and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lithium and Nexa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexa Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nexa Resources has a consensus target price of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 47.60%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Lithium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Lithium on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

(Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns 100% interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada. It also holds interests in the San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada; BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada; and the Yeehaw Titanium (Ti)/Rare Earth Element (REE) exploration prospect covering 4,079 acres located in the Monashee Mountains in the Trail Creek Mining Division in South Central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The company also develops the Aripuanã project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. It exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.