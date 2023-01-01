REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $30.79

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.79, but opened at $31.61. REX American Resources shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a market cap of $554.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $220.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 197.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

