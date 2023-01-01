Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,071 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.