Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $240,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Five Below by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,638,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Five Below Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.