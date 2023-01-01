Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $248,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.45. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.