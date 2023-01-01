Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $256,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $235.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $472.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

