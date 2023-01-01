Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,325 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.97 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

