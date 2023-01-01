Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 712 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 85,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

MLM opened at $337.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

