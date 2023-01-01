Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,432.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

