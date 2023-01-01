Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 124.4% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $291.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

