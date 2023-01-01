Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $244.58 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.82.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

