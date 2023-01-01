Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 17.95 and last traded at 18.00. Approximately 440,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,960,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 45.14.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is 31.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 72.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 51.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 67.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 67.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.