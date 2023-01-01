RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.23. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 28,565 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.51.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 355.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 9,652,800 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,621,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 457,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,379,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 360,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

