RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.23. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 28,565 shares changing hands.
RLX Technology Stock Down 2.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.51.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.