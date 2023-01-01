Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 88.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Roblox by 1,270.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

Insider Activity

Roblox Price Performance

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $104.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

