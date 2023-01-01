Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 88.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Roblox by 1,270.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.
Insider Activity
Roblox Price Performance
RBLX stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $104.68.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.