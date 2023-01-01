Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 3%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 166,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,290,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Roblox Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $16,730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Roblox by 182,355.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $249,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

