Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 316,005 shares.The stock last traded at $47.12 and had previously closed at $45.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

