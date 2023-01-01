Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

ROOT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Root Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Root has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 19,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $92,991.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Root by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Root by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its position in Root by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 586,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 419,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

