Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.34.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Root to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Root alerts:

Root Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $4.49 on Friday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Insider Activity

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $70,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Root by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Root by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its holdings in Root by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 586,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 419,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.