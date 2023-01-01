Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) versus Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Head to Head Review

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Root has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Root and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 6 1 0 2.00 Horace Mann Educators 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Root currently has a consensus target price of $16.34, suggesting a potential upside of 263.92%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

This table compares Root and Horace Mann Educators’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.18 -$521.10 million ($24.32) -0.18 Horace Mann Educators $1.33 billion 1.15 $142.80 million $1.34 27.89

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -102.25% -78.93% -23.68% Horace Mann Educators 4.12% 6.67% 0.68%

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Root on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. It also offers student loan solutions, including online student loan management accounts for educators. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

