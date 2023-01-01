Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,014,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $85,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 615,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $116.07 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

