Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$144.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$777,187.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:RY opened at C$127.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$176.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

