Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Down to $3.56

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.45. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 3,797 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $791.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 16,343 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $67,333.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,675,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,969 shares of company stock valued at $437,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.