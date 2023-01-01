Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 44,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 41,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Salazar Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Salazar Resources

(Get Rating)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.