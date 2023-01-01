Schubert & Co Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schubert & Co grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

