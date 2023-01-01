Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Shares Gap Up to $26.39

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.39, but opened at $29.05. Shaw Communications shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 132,741 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,750,000 after acquiring an additional 484,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,386,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

