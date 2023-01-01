Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) rose 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$39.32 and last traded at C$39.25. Approximately 2,392,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,691,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.66.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

About Shaw Communications

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 77.96%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

