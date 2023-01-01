Short Interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Increases By 23.4%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 26.0 %
AGLE stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.74.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGLE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Saturday, December 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
