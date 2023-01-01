Short Interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Increases By 23.4%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 26.0 %

AGLE stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGLE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Saturday, December 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

