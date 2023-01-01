Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Rises By 23.5%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.