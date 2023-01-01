Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Grows By 72.1%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Code Chain New Continent Price Performance

Shares of Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Code Chain New Continent has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 468.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,832 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 21.42% of Code Chain New Continent worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

