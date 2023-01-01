Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Rises By 24.1%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 23,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $3.04 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

